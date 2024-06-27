Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,767,464,000 after acquiring an additional 105,196 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,002,000 after buying an additional 121,847 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,028,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,173,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $888,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,549,000 after acquiring an additional 151,844 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $17.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,034.56. 416,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $958.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $903.50. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,077.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.