Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 293.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $152,757.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,902.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $152,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,902.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $668,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,710,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,995. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Stock Up 1.0 %

EXPO stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.36. 83,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,772. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $102.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.47.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exponent

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.