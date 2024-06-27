Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in F5 by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,986,000 after purchasing an additional 317,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at $45,937,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after acquiring an additional 212,784 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,435,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,330,872,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in F5 by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 298,612 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,446,000 after acquiring an additional 125,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

Insider Activity

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,790.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,790.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $2,016,700 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.55. 108,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,052. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.16 and a 1-year high of $199.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.