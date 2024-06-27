Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $144.25. 1,606,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,454,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.88. The firm has a market cap of $647.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

View Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.