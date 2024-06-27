Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 157,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 23,155 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 196,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 303,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 411,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 59,699 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,282. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.