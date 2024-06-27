Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $112,000 Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 550.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at $1,312,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.25. The company had a trading volume of 252,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,691. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.90%.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

