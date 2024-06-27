Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 161.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,586,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 789,016 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 2,290,952 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,193,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 387,133 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,398,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile Price Performance

Shares of ENIC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Enel Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2093 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Enel Chile’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

