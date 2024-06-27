Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 219.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 200.9% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 90,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 200.0% in the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 211.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,041 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 47,521 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 200.7% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 191.2% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,451,722 shares of company stock worth $947,990,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.98. 5,890,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,023,559. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $546.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.