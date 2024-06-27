Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Cognex by 2.4% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 94.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Cognex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Cognex by 71.1% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

CGNX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $46.35. 321,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,483. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.16 and a beta of 1.45. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $59.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.15.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

