Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,242 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Wipro by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:WIT traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $6.02. 1,016,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,205. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Wipro

About Wipro

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.