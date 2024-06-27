Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,207,000 after acquiring an additional 55,119 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Watsco by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 556,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 310,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $461.07. 136,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $466.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.58 and a 12 month high of $493.65.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

