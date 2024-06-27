Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.47 Million Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 36,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

BATS JCPB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.42. The company had a trading volume of 373,799 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

