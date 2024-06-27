Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Down 0.1%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $146.43 and last traded at $146.68. 823,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,354,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $350.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,612,000. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,483,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,442,000 after acquiring an additional 86,655 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

