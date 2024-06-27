Joseph D. Samberg Purchases 81,200 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNGet Free Report) major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg acquired 81,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $635,796.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,301,566. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NextNav Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NN opened at $7.90 on Thursday. NextNav Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 2,133.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NN. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextNav by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 265,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NextNav by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in NextNav by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter worth about $12,195,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextNav by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 887,075 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

