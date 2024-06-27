Joseph D. Samberg Purchases 81,200 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg acquired 81,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $635,796.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,301,566. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NextNav Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of NN opened at $7.90 on Thursday. NextNav Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 2,133.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav
About NextNav
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.