JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $175.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.13.

NYSE:RCL opened at $161.34 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $161.68. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

