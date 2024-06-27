JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for SEA (NYSE:SE)

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, down from their prior price target of $84.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE SE opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. SEA has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,498.20 and a beta of 1.53.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that SEA will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

