JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317,710 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.6% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $243,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,346,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,202. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

