JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,482 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 116,230 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,461,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.46. 2,148,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785,467. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

