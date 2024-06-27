JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.



JPST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,758. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

