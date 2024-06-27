JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 845,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,870. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.