Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Shares Down 24.4%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report) shares were down 24.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.02.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32.
About Jumbo
Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company operates e-jumbo, an online store. It is involved in the wholesale of toys and related products to third parties.
