Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Down 97.1% in June

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the May 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KAO Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KAOOY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.34. 82,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,045. KAO has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

About KAO

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

