Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Down 97.1% in June

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the May 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
KAO Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of KAOOY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.34. 82,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,045. KAO has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.
About KAO
