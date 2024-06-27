Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.33 Billion

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Kaspa has a market cap of $4.33 billion and approximately $136.36 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,042,397,496 coins and its circulating supply is 24,042,392,443 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,034,919,535.212494 with 24,034,914,547.576775 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.17670988 USD and is up 10.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $146,083,756.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

