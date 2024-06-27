Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.15

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 5401848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Kendrick Resources Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.67 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.47.

Insider Activity at Kendrick Resources

In other news, insider Colin Bird bought 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,199.67). Corporate insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Kendrick Resources Company Profile

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

