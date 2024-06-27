Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years. Kennedy-Wilson has a dividend payout ratio of -88.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.
Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $9.61 on Thursday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.
Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.
