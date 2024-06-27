Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,197. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average is $85.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kerry Group has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $101.69.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

