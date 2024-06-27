Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Trading Down 0.8%

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 646 ($8.19) and last traded at GBX 660 ($8.37). Approximately 7,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 63,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 665 ($8.44).

Keystone Law Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £207.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,750.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 675.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 603.07.

Keystone Law Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Keystone Law Group

About Keystone Law Group

In other Keystone Law Group news, insider James David Knight sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 651 ($8.26), for a total transaction of £250,635 ($317,943.68). In related news, insider Ashley Rupert Miller sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.65), for a total value of £54,355.40 ($68,952.68). Also, insider James David Knight sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 651 ($8.26), for a total transaction of £250,635 ($317,943.68). 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

