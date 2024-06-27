KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.69. Approximately 409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.
KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.81.
KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Company Profile
The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system.
