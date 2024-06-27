Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 19,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 16,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.74 target price on Kidoz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

