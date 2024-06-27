Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Killam Apartment REIT Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN traded up C$0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.95. 168,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,853. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.06. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$15.36 and a 12-month high of C$20.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.23, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.93.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

