Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Update

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the May 31st total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTRA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.28. 24,033,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,175,480. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

