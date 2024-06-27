Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Up 450.0% in June

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Klabin Stock Performance
KLBAY traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.75. 844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,005. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. Klabin has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $9.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18.
Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $894.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Klabin will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Klabin Company Profile
Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.
