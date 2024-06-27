Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KVYO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at $5,047,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,780,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth about $690,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,708,000. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.
Klaviyo stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. Klaviyo has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $39.47.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
