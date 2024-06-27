KonPay Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, KonPay has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One KonPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. KonPay has a market capitalization of $666,954.54 and approximately $207,181.29 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KonPay Coin Profile

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

