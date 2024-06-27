KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 538,000 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
KushCo Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.
About KushCo
KushCo Holdings, Inc provides ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries. The firm through its subsidiaries and brands provides product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving diverse customer base. The company was founded by Dallas Imbimbo, John Kovacevich, Nicholas Kovacevich, and Jeffrey Meng on December 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Cypress, CA.
