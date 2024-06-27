LayerZero (ZRO) Price Tops $2.58 on Exchanges

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. One LayerZero token can currently be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00004191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LayerZero has a market cap of $283.37 million and $164.18 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LayerZero has traded down 28.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LayerZero Profile

LayerZero’s launch date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 2.51318806 USD and is down -6.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $138,252,763.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

