LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $4.04

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $3.95. LG Display shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 21,015 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LG Display by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LG Display by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in LG Display by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in LG Display by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 31,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in LG Display by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

