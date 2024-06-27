LifeMD, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:LFMDP)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.
LifeMD Price Performance
Shares of LifeMD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.13. 1,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,030. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $23.75.
LifeMD Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LifeMD
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.