Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) Shares Down 5.9%

Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. 91,607 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 72,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

LZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Lifezone Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lifezone Metals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.39 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lifezone Metals Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lifezone Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $7,021,000.

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

