Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 50 Per Share

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:LIO traded down GBX 9 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 717 ($9.10). 373,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,165. The stock has a market cap of £457.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2,688.89, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Liontrust Asset Management has a 12-month low of GBX 519 ($6.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 865 ($10.97). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 743.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 667.35.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Liontrust Asset Management

In other news, insider John Stephen Ions bought 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.80) per share, for a total transaction of £5,392.38 ($6,840.52). Corporate insiders own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIO shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.51) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Liontrust Asset Management to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.61) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Liontrust Asset Management to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.64) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIO

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.