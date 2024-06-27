LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

RAMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 166.34 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $42.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,207.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,538.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,207.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 549,846 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth $915,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,251,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,662,000 after buying an additional 44,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 179,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

