LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 2.5% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $14,000,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $2,001,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,426,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,871 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.93. The company had a trading volume of 262,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,115. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $87.91 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.