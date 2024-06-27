M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Trading 1.5% Higher

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.51). Approximately 68,023 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 57,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.40 ($0.50).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research note on Monday, May 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MWE
M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Up 0.5 %
M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile
M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than M.T.I Wireless Edge
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Whirlpool Stock Surges 20% on Takeover Speculation by Bosch
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 7 Short Squeeze Stocks to Look Into for Your Portfolio
- What is a Dividend King?
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.