M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Trading 1.5% Higher

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.51). Approximately 68,023 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 57,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.40 ($0.50).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £35.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.67.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.

