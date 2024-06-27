Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $59.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 67.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 24.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 141,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

