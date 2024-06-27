Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,620,000 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the May 31st total of 31,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $248,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 486,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,751,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 413,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE MFC traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $26.51. 2,831,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,169. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

