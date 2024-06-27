Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) CAO Sells $86,343.00 in Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $86,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,748.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alan Ramsay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $84,685.50.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $425,012.20.

Maplebear Stock Performance

NASDAQ CART opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Maplebear from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

