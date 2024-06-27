Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marqeta will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,435,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,621 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Marqeta by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 7,418,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Marqeta by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,878,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,015,000 after acquiring an additional 900,675 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 94.2% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

