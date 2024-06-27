Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Director Acquires $100,049.25 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Durn acquired 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,013.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.21. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,805,000 after acquiring an additional 468,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 185,479 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,676 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.