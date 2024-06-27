Matson (NYSE:MATX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Matson Price Performance

MATX stock opened at $128.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.50 and its 200-day moving average is $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Matson has a 1 year low of $74.04 and a 1 year high of $133.53.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Matson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In related news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matson news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $314,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,485 shares of company stock worth $619,987 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $447,810,000 after acquiring an additional 215,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,386,000 after acquiring an additional 43,846 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 653,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 65,736 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 303,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,652 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

