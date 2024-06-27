McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Announces $0.01 Dividend

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
McCoy Global Stock Performance
MCCRF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.46. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. McCoy Global has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.79.
